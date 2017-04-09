Two in hospital after stabbings outside bookmakers

Police were called to a disturbance outside a bookmakers in Drumchapel, Glasgow.

Police: Attempted murder investigation. Google 2017

Two men were stabbed after a fight broke out outside a bookmakers in Glasgow.

Police were called to a disturbance in Hecla Square, Drumchapel shortly before 7pm on Saturday.

The injured men, who are both aged 38, were taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where staff say they are in a stable condition.

A 39-year-old woman also suffered an injury to her hand.

Police are treating the attack on one of the men as attempted murder and the other as a serious assault.

Officers say as many as 30 people may have witnessed the fight, which took place outside a BetFred shop, and are urging them to come forward.

Detective sergeant Raymond Sagan said: "From our CCTV enquiries so far, we can see that there is a large group of around 20 to 30 people standing outside who all witnessed what happened.

"It is absolutely crucial that these people come forward and speak to us as they will hold vital information that could help us trace whoever is responsible for this violent attack.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at Drumchapel CID via 101.

"Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where details can be given in confidence."