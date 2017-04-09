Deliberate fires in Cumbernauld investigated by police

Police say a number of deliberately-set fires in the area are linked.

Fires: Man seen with skull mask. Google 2017

Police are investigating a "significant number" of deliberate fires in neighbouring streets in Cumbernauld.

In the latest incident a car was set alight in Millcroft Road at around 3.30am on Sunday.

A man wearing a black mask with a white skull and dark clothing was also seen trying several vehicles in the street at around 3.20am.

Officers have been carrying out door-to-door inquiries and are gathering CCTV footage.

They appealed for information about the incidents.

Detective constable Kim Faulds from Coatbridge CID said: "There have been a significant number of wilful fire-raising incidents in the area and we believe that they be linked.

"This type of reckless behaviour will not be tolerated and extensive inquiries are under way to establish who is responsible.

"I'm appealing to anyone who may have information regarding this incident or any other similar incidents in the area, to contact us.

"The offender may have been seen either prior to or after the incident took place wearing the clothing described.

"Did you see him run off, did you notice him hanging around outside this area? If you have any information, please do pass it on to us.

"Anyone with information is asked to call CID at Coatbridge Police Office via 101.

"Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously."