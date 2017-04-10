Black car hunted in amateur footballer death probe

Craig Kearney died after being found injured in East Kilbride on Sunday, March 5.

Police: Former Bonnyholm AFC player Craig died last month. Police Scotland/STV

A small black car is being hunted as police investigate the death of an amateur footballer in South Lanarkshire.

Letters asking for information on the car have been sent out to addresses near Lochanza Drive in East Kilbride, where Craig Kearney was found injured on Sunday, March 5.

The 24-year-old, from Kingston Avenue in Neilston, East Renfrewshire, died of his injuries despite emergency services' attempts to save him.

Now detectives are looking to trace a black car, described as being similar in size to a Vauxhall Corsa or Volkswagen Polo, which they believe can assist in their investigations.

The car in question was seen driving in Lindsayfield between 1.30am and 2.30am on the same day Craig was found injured.

In the letter, police have appealed for the driver of the car to come forward and likewise anyone who may have seen the car around this time.

They hope any further information provided will help them eliminate a number of vehicles that were in the vicinity at the time of the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Enquiries continue into the death of 24 year-old Craig Kearney, from Neilston.

"We continue to seek information from local residents which could help determine the circumstances surrounding his death. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at Livingston via 101."

The appeal comes as a consequence of new information which has come to light.

Former AFC Bonnyholm player Craig was laid to rest last month at St Thomas RC church.

