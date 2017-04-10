Swarms of flies in Newton Mearns after waste dumping

Sepa officials are investigating the infestation in East Renfrewshire.

Flies: Residents have reported the issue for several weeks (file pic). Jens Buurgaard Nielsen

Residents have reported swarms of flies in East Renfrewshire after waste was illegally dumped.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) is investigating the incident in Newton Mearns.

Some people living in the area have reported issues with an infestation of flies for several weeks after the deposit of waste at a former dye factory on Netherplace Road.

Sepa said it is working alongside East Renfrewshire Council to reduce the number of flies as it investigates the illegal dumping.

A spokesman said: "Sepa is currently investigating an illegal deposit of waste at Netherplace Works, Newton Mearns.

"Sepa is liaising with the landowner and their contractors regarding measures to reduce flies and limit the potential environmental impact on the site.

"A time frame for final removal of the waste and associated site clean-up cannot be confirmed as yet, however officers are working closely with East Renfrewshire Council and other agencies in order to ensure waste is removed as soon as possible."

