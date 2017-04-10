Billionaire car dealer Sir Arnold Clark dies at 89

The businessman opened his first dealership in Glasgow in 1954 after leaving the RAF.

Sir Arnold Clark: Billionaire dies aged 89. © Arnold Clark

Scottish car billionaire Sir Arnold Clark has died aged 89.

Sir Arnold, who opened his first dealership in Glasgow in 1954, passed away on Monday.

He served as the chief executive and chairman of the business for more than 60 years.

In a statement released on Monday, his family said: "Sir Arnold Clark passed away peacefully this morning, surrounded by his family.

"He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and a great friend and employer to many. He was an inspiration and the family will continue to carry on his vision.

"He will be greatly missed. We wish to thank all those who have sent messages of condolence and appreciate your kind support.

"We ask for privacy at this difficult time to allow the family to grieve."

