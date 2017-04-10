Drugs haul worth £100,000 seized in North Ayrshire

Two men were arrested after cocaine, cannabis, ecstasy and a gun found by police.

Seized: Drugs worth £100,000 found in flat in Saltcoats.

A drugs haul worth £100,000 has been seized by police after a raid in North Ayrshire.

Two men have been arrested over the discovery, which included cocaine, cannabis and ecstasy, as well as a firearm.

The intelligence-led investigation started at around 1pm on Saturday afternoon when officers searched two men on Hill Street in Kilmarnock, East Ayrshire, and found a quantity of drugs and four-figure sum of cash.

This led to an address on Cunningham Crescent in Saltcoats, North Ayrshire, being raided later that night by police who found and seized drugs worth an estimated £100,000 a long with the firearm.

Two men, aged 26 and 61, have been arrested and detained in police custody in connection with the incident.

Detective Inspector Steven Wallac, of Kilmarnock CID, said: "Controlled drugs worth a six-figure sum are now off the streets of Ayrshire and will no longer have the ability to cause harm to people in our communities.

"Our officers work every day to disrupt individuals who engage in drugs activity and will act on any information from members of the public, so if you have any concerns of this nature please do come and speak to us.

"Anyone with information can contact their local police station via 101 or alternatively you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where details can be given in confidence."

