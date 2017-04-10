Murder investigation after man found dead in own home

Andrew Salina, 51, was killed during a 'weapon attack' in Royston, Glasgow.

Police: Officers want to speak to three men (file pic). © STV

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was found dead in his own home.

The body of Andrew Salina was discovered in Royston, Glasgow, in the early hours of Monday.

Police were called to reports of a disturbance in Roystonhill around 3.30am when the 51-year-old was found.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics, while police said he had suffered injuries "consistent with a weapon being used".

Police Scotland's major investigation team has launched a murder probe and is seeking three men who were seen in the area in a light car.

Detective chief inspector Paul Livingstone said: "Following a violent incident, Andrew Salina has died having been seriously injured within his home address in Roystonhill.

"He sustained serious injuries, which are consistent with a weapon being used, and was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

"Police and emergency services responded to reports of a disturbance within the property and the local community are understandably shocked that such a violent incident has occurred.

"Specialist forensic staff have been deployed to the scene, and detectives and officers have been carrying out door to door enquiries to determine who is responsible."

He continued: "I am asking for the assistance of the local community to come forward with any information you may have.

"It is possible you witnessed or heard a disturbance in Roystonhill at the junction with Millburn Street at around 3.30am.

"We also understand that three men were seen entering the area in a small light coloured car and were seen leaving the area in the same vehicle following the alleged incident."

Mr Livingstone added: "Please do not hesitate to contact us with any information you have. You may think the information you have is insignificant but as part of our broader investigation your information could greatly assist our enquiry.

"I want to reassure the local community that we are doing everything we can to find out what took place and determine who is responsible for the death of Andrew Salina.

"Additional officers are patrolling Royston and I would ask anyone with any information or concerns to speak with them today."

Anyone with information relating to the murder is asked to contact the police on 101.

Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribed Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.