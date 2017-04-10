Man raped during 'terrifying attack' near railway line

The 25-year-old was attacked as he walked along Brooms Road in Dumfries.

Police: Officers have issued description of suspect (file pic). PA

A man has been raped in a grassy area near a railway line in Dumfries.

The 25-year-old victim was walking on Brooms Road near its junction with Millburn Avenue at 1am on Sunday when he was approached by another man.

He was forced to go to a nearby grassy area where he was subjected to a serious sexual assault.

The suspect then made off along Brooms Road in the general direction of Morrisons Supermarket.

The suspect is described as around 6ft 1in, of stocky build and wearing dark clothing and a hooded top. He might have spoken with a foreign accent, police said.

Detective inspector Scott Young from Dumfries CID said: "A young man has been subjected to a terrifying sexual attack and extensive enquiries are under way to find whoever is responsible for this utterly despicable crime.

"I would like to speak to anyone who was in the area near to where Brooms Road meets Millburn Avenue between midnight and 2am on Sunday morning.

"Whether you saw a man matching the description of the suspect, a man following another man, or a man in a state of distress - if you saw anything out of the ordinary at all then please come forward."

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at Dumfries CID via 101, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

