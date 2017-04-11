Railway line to reopen after landslip damage repaired
Engineers clear tonnes of debris from Glasgow Queen Street-Anniesland line.
Rail services between Glasgow Queen Street and Anniesland via Maryhill will resume on Tuesday after engineers repaired damage caused by a landslip.
The line was closed last Tuesday after tonnes of masonry and debris washed onto the track between Ashfield and Gilshochill stations.
Since then, Scotrail staff have worked to stabilise the embankment, secure the railway boundary and remove a damaged footbridge near Lambhill.
The line will fully reopen from Tuesday morning, 24 hours ahead of schedule.
David Dickson, ScotRail Alliance infrastructure director, said: "Our engineers have been working hard throughout the weekend to repair the extensive damage caused by the landslip and to reopen the line as quickly as possible for passengers.
"We understand the inconvenience this incident has caused to our customers and our lineside neighbours and we appreciate the patience they have shown while we have carried out these vital works."
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.