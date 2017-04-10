Canadian cafe Tim Hortons to open UK store in Glasgow

The Argyle Street branch will be the chain's first UK venue.

Tim Hortons: A Canadian institution (file pic). Marek Ślusarczyk

Canadian cafe chain Tim Hortons has announced it will open its first UK branch in Glasgow later this year.

The store will open on Glasgow's Argyle Street in spring, with "nationwide expansion" also on the cards.

Gurprit Dhaliwal, chief operating officer at Tim Hortons UK and Ireland, said: "We've witnessed Tim Hortons' phenomenal success in Canada, and wanted to replicate this in Great Britain.

"It's hard to explain just how important Tim Hortons is to Canadians, it's not just a restaurant, it's a way of life and a place of 'home', and we're positive Great Britain will fall in love with the brand."

Co-founded by former Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Tim Horton in 1964, the chain is known for its coffee and doughnuts as well as more esoteric offerings including Timbits - bite-sized doughnut holes with a range of flavourings.

It is also home to the Canadian institution of "rolling up the rim" - - turning back the lip of its paper cups to reveal hidden prizes - although it has not been confirmed whether this will be a feature of its UK stores.

The chain's parent company, Canadian firm Restaurant Brands International, is one of the world's largest quick service restaurant companies.

Eight out of ten cups of coffee sold across Canada are served at Tim Hortons and more than 5.3 million Canadians, approximately 15% of the population, visit the cafes daily.

