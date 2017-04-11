Woman sexually assaulted next to River Clyde in Glasgow

The assault happened off the Broomielaw at King George V bridge on Monday night.

River Clyde: Pathway sealed off after report of sexual assault. Creative Commons by David Smith / cropped for web

A woman has been sexually assaulted next to the River Clyde in Glasgow.

The assault happened at the River Clyde near Broomielaw at the King George V bridge on Monday night.

Police investigating the incident sealed off the pathway at 6pm as they began their enquiries.

Officers directed cyclists and pedestrians away from the area, which runs under the railway bridge leading to Central Station.

A police spokeswoman said: "On Monday, April 10, officers received a report of a sexual assault at the river walkway near Broomielaw at the King George V bridge.

"The area is cordoned off and officers are carrying out extensive enquires to establish more details and the exact circumstances surrounding this incident."

