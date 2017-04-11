Author who repeatedly raped mother and daughter jailed

Peter Logan committed abuse from 1993 to 2011 in Glasgow and Carnoustie, Angus.

Court: Peter Logan was jailed for 11 years (file pic). PA

An author who repeatedly raped a woman and her daughter has been jailed for 11 years.

Peter Logan committed the rapes from 1993 to 2011 at various addresses in Glasgow and Carnoustie, Angus.

The 45-year-old was brought to justice after the daughter told her mother Logan had raped her when she was aged between 15 and 18.

The mother confronted Logan and then both women went to the police.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, said he would physically abuse by slapping her on the face and head, seizing her by the arms and body and dragging her by the hair and threatening to kill her and repeatedly throwing her to the ground

At the High Court in Edinburgh on Tuesday, Lord Kinclaven told the accused there was no alternative to a custodial sentence.

The younger victim, now aged 21, was threatened with violence, subjected to indecent remarks, hit and slapped, bit on the body, dragged around and had her throat squeezed.

The older woman said Logan had called her names such as "neanderthal" and "monkey".

At an earlier trial, Logan was found guilty of two rape charges, one of indecent assault and two of assault.

Defence counsel John Scullion said his client accepted a jail sentence was inevitable.

