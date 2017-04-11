Knifeman threatened to slash delivery driver's throat

Robert Duncan was pushing a pram when he made the threats in Govan, Glasgow.

Court: Duncan was jailed for two years (file pic). Stephen Sweeney

A man threatened to slash a delivery driver's throat as he brandished a knife while pushing a pram in Glasgow.

Robert Duncan, 26, has been jailed for two years for the threats and attempted assault on Asda delivery driver driver James Morrin in Govan on December 21 last year.

Duncan appeared to be under the influence of "some unknown substance" when he was pushing a child across Craigton Road in a pram without paying attention.

Mr Morrin tried to U-turn his van on the same road, having to brake suddenly to avoid hitting the accused or the pram, leading to the 26-year-old shouting and swearing at the driver.

Duncan opened the van's door and brandished a knife, telling the driver he was going to "slash his throat" while aiming the knife in his direction, forcing the driver to lean back to avoid contact.

Then, when Mr Morrin parked farther down the street, Duncan caught up and again brandished the weapon again at his window.

Police were contacted and officers detained Duncan. They did not find any blades on his person but found the knife matching its description shortly after at a spot they had saw him leaning down on the street.

Duncan pleaded guilty at Glasgow Sheriff Court to assaulting Mr Morrin on Craigton Road.

He also admitted behaving in a threatening and abusive manner, challenging police and making abusive remarks.

Sheriff Daniel Scullion sentenced Duncan to two years in jail for the offence.

