Rangers supporter attacked fellow fan in pitch invasion

Benjamin Taylor ran on to the field at Hampden after the 2016 Scottish Cup final.

Invasion: Disorder marred end of 2016 Scottish Cup final.

A Rangers fan attacked a fellow supporter of the Glasgow club during the pitch invasion after last year's Scottish Cup final.

Benjamin Taylor, 18, ran on to the field at Hampden Park on May 21 after the final whistle when Hibs beat Rangers 3-2.

He made his way towards a group of mixed supporters then punched and kicked a Rangers fan who was lying on the ground.

Taylor then gestured towards other fans to "come ahead" before sticking his fingers up and shouting abuse at police officers, Glasgow Sheriff Court heard.

Defence lawyer Martin Morrow told the court: "He's not a Hibs fan. Mr Taylor is a Rangers fan."

He said Taylor went towards the group of fans on the pitch thinking one of his friends was being assaulted by the other Rangers fan.

Mr Morrow added: "That's what caused Mr Taylor to get involved with this man who had assaulted his friend, who turned out to be a Rangers fan.

"Mr Taylor, albeit he was on the pitch and ended up involved with a Rangers supporter, was himself a Rangers supporter."

Taylor, from Tranent, East Lothian, pled guilty to an offence contrary to the Offensive Behaviour at Football Act as well as assaulting the unknown man.

Sheriff Tony Kelly handed the teenager a community payback order to carry out 300 hours of unpaid work.

He also banned Taylor from attending matches for a year.

