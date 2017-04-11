Commonwealth gymnast faces string of child abuse claims

Coach Ryan McKee allegedly engaged in sexual activity with three teenage girls.

Court: McKee will stand trial in August (file pic). STV

A gymnastics coach who has represented Scotland in the Commonwealth Games has been charged with a string of sex offences against three teenage girls.

Ryan McKee, 25, is accused of engaging in sexual activity with the girls over a five-year period between March 2010 and August 2015.

McKee, from Kinning Park, Glasgow, represented Scotland in the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi.

He denies the charges and is due to stand trial at Glasgow Sheriff Court in August.

Court papers claim in each of the charges that he was in the course of his employment as a gymnastics coach.

It is alleged he repeatedly kissed each of the girls, who cannot be identified.

McKee is also accused of coercing a third child into looking at a sexual image.

He is further alleged to have communicated indecently with her by sending her naked pictures of himself and requesting her to send nude images in response.

The last of McKee's charges allege he asked another girl to send him a picture of her chest.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.