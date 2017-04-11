Dumped waste with fly swarms 'will take time to remove'

The material was illegally abandoned in Newton Mearns several weeks ago.

Flies: Swarms reported near dumped waste (file pic). Jens Buurgaard Nielsen

Illegally dumped waste that has caused an infestation of flies in East Renfrewshire will take time to remove, environmental experts have warned.

Swarms of insects have been reported in the area surrounding the former dye factory in Newton Mearns where the waste was abandoned several weeks ago.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has so far refused to reveal what has been dumped but said a "variety of waste types" is involved.

Kenny Boag, Sepa's head of operations for the south west, said: "Our primary aim is to ensure that the waste currently on site is managed, transported and disposed of in a safe and legally correct manner.

"We are working closely with the local council and landowner to address the issue of flies on site and reduce their immediate impact on surrounding homes and businesses.

"Due to the volume and variety of waste types which have been found on site and the complexity involved in removing waste safely, work to remove the material will take time.

"Particular care must also be taken to avoid exacerbating the existing problem with flies."

Sepa is considering bringing in pest control experts to bring the swarms under control.

"We have devoted considerable resources to tackle this illegal activity and will be pursuing those responsible," Mr Boad added.

"We greatly appreciate the patience of the local community while this work takes place and will do everything we can to provide a further update as soon as possible."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.