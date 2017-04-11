Pensioner targeted by masked gang in raid on her home

The 69-year-old victim was targeted in Giffnock, East Renfrewshire, on Monday.

Raid: Three robbers stole quantity of cash and jewellery (file pic). Google 2017

A pensioner was threatened by a gang of three masked men who broke into her home.

The 69-year-old woman was targeted in the property in Giffnock, East Renfrewshire, on Monday.

Police said the robbers stole a quantity of cash and jewellery from the house and made off when the victim's relatives arrived.

Two of the gang got into a grey Volvo driven by another man after the incident on Rouken Glen Road at around 5.30pm, while the other robber was seen running in the direction of Eastwood Toll.

Detective constable Craig Faskin said: "This was an extremely frightening ordeal for this woman who was within her own home and those responsible must be caught.

"Officers are still gathering information on this crime and establishing exactly what was stolen from the house and the exact circumstances surrounding the crime.

"Rouken Glen Road would have been very busy around the time of this robbery and I would urge any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police, or anyone with information that may assist our ongoing investigation to contact Giffnock Police Office."

No one was injured in the incident but police said the victim was left "extremely shaken".

The suspects were all wearing dark clothing during the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101.

