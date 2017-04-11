Rapist threatened man with weapon before sexual assault

The 25-year-old victim was attacked as he walked along Brooms Road in Dumfries.

Dumfries: Brooms Road was closed off after a man was raped. ITV Border

A man who raped his male victim in Dumfries threatened him with a weapon before carrying out the "despicable" attack.

The 25-year-old victim was walking on Brooms Road near its junction with Millburn Avenue at 1am on Sunday after a night out with friends in the town centre.

He was approached by another man, who threatened him with a weapon and forced him to go to a secluded grassy area near to the junction, where he was raped.

The suspect then made off along Brooms Road in the general direction of Morrisons supermarket.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen the suspect to come forward.

He is described as around 6ft 1in, of stocky build and wearing dark clothing and a hooded top. He might have spoken with a foreign accent, police added.

Detective inspector Scott Young from Dumfries CID said: "A young man has been subjected to a terrifying sexual attack and extensive enquiries are under way to find whoever is responsible for this utterly despicable crime."

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at Dumfries CID via 101, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

