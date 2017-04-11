Fire crews battle tyre blaze at Clyde docks in Glasgow
The location in Govan has been the site of several fires in recent years.
Fire crews were called to the Clyde Docks in Glasgow after reports of smoke being seen on Tuesday evening.
Upon arrival they found a small stack of tyres which were on fire.
Firefighters tackled the fire with a single hose.
The incident occurred near to the pump house at Govan Graving Dock around 5.30pm.
Crews have been called to the location a number of times in the past few years to tackle rubbish fires.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.