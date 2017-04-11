Fire crews battle tyre blaze at Clyde docks in Glasgow

The location in Govan has been the site of several fires in recent years.

Fire: Smoke seen on Tuesday evening. STV

Fire crews were called to the Clyde Docks in Glasgow after reports of smoke being seen on Tuesday evening.

Upon arrival they found a small stack of tyres which were on fire.

Firefighters tackled the fire with a single hose.

The incident occurred near to the pump house at Govan Graving Dock around 5.30pm.

Crews have been called to the location a number of times in the past few years to tackle rubbish fires.

