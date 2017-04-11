Work to begin on clearing waste swarming with flies

Sepa will spray the waste on Wednesday in a bid to clear out the insects.

Flies: Investigation under way to find culprit (file pic). Jens Buurgaard Nielsen

An operation to clear up illegally dumped waste that has caused an infestation of flies in East Renfrewshire is expected to begin tomorrow.

Swarms of insects have been reported in the area surrounding the former dye factory in Newton Mearns where the waste was abandoned several weeks ago.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) said a "variety of waste types" is involved.

On Wednesday morning, spraying is set to start in a bid to control the flies.

After the spraying process concludes work will begin to clear the waste.

Kenny Boag, SEPA's Head of Operations for the south west, said: "The prime responsibility of our officers is to ensure that this waste is removed safely and in a manner that will not exacerbate the problems currently being suffered by local residents.

"We recognise that time is of the essence given the scale of impact associated with this site, especially the fly infestation, and after providing the landowner's contractor with advice and assistance today, we are confident that this will allow waste to leave the site in a safe and legal manner starting from tomorrow."

Mr Boag said the wide variety of waste materials present at the site will mean correct disposal procedures are "vital" to avoid harmful consequences elsewhere.

Loose and baled cardboard, construction and demolition waste, municipal wastes and liquid wastes are all present at the site, he added.

An investigation to determine who is responsible for dumping the waste will run concurrently to the removal works.

