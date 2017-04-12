Delays after two lorries collide on M74 during rush hour

A man was taken to hospital after the HGVs crashed near Hamilton in South Lanarkshire.

Crash: Road was closed.

A crash between two lorries on the M74 caused delays for commuters.

Emergency crews were called to the Hamilton junction at around 8am on Wednesday.

The driver of one of the vehicles was taken to hospital for a check-up after suffering a suspected minor injury, police said.

Traffic was diverted at the slip roads at Junction 6, Traffic Scotland said.

The northbound section of the road was closed before being reopened around 10am.

