Robbers pictured fleeing armed raid at pensioner's home

Three masked men threatened the 69-year-old woman in Giffnock, East Renfrewshire.

Raid: Robbers caught on camera by pensioner's relatives.

Relatives of a pensioner who was robbed by an armed gang in her own home managed to photograph the raiders as they fled.

Bilqis Begum Chaudhry was held up at knifepoint by three masked men at her home in Giffnock, East Renfrewshire.

The 69-year-old's family said the trio cut off her phone line and ripped off CCTV cameras during the raid on the property in Rouken Glen Road at around 5.30pm on Monday.

The gang made off with a "sizeable amount" of cash, as well as other valuables, while they "turned the house upside-down" when they broke in.

Some of the victim's relatives arrived, forcing the robbers - who were wielding knives and screwdrivers - to flee the scene in a grey Volvo car.

Her family members managed to take photographs of two of the men who carried out the raid, which they have shared on social media.

Armed: Robbers were wielding screwdrivers and knives.

Mrs Chaudhry's son-in-law, Fayyaz Rahman, told STV News of the trauma it has caused the family.

He said: "My in-laws are completely traumatised & in state of shock. Both just keep crying, even during normal conversation.

"Her phone line was reconnected today and according to the BT engineer it was a professional disconnection.

"In the house one of the guys had something in his hand covered with a rag, our guess is a screw driver or a knife."

Mr Fayyaz has no idea why his family would be targeted, but believes it to be an opportunistic crime targeting a vulnerable person.

He added: "I presume an elderly and frail house-bound lady is an easy target for any criminal. I would do anything to make sure police catch these scumbags."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101.

Volvo: Two of the raider fled in getaway vehicle.

