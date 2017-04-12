M8 'missing link' to open a week ahead of schedule

It is hoped journey times between Glasgow and Edinburgh will improve by 20 minutes.

Motorway: The new section under construction. Transport Scotland

The new section of the M8 is to open to traffic almost a week ahead of schedule.

The so-called "missing link" of Scotland's busiest motorway between Newhouse and Ballieston will open westbound on April 23 and eastbound a week later.

It is the latest stage in the £500m Motorway Improvements Project, which has featured major work on the M8, M73 and M74.

Diversions on the M8/A8 started in February while the finishing touches were put to the new carriageway.

Transport Scotland said the work will speed up journeys at peak times by around 20 minutes.

Economy secretary Keith Brown said the opening would complete the "missing link" between Glasgow and Edinburgh.



He said: "If you look at this road now there are three lanes with a hard shoulder so the capacity has dramatically increased. We should see major improvements in terms of journey times."



Mr Brown said he has been well aware of the progress as he regularly drives in the area.

He said: "My partner lives in Ballieston, which has been at the centre of much of the work, so I've been aware of the changing nature of the work and diversions, and I'm from Edinburgh originally so this is a road that we use.

"It's credit to the contractors. Everybody who lives locally or uses the roads knows the level of activity there's been.

"You can see the quality of the roads built here under very difficult conditions."

He added: "The hardest improvements are those that take place when you have to keep traffic running at the same time.

"That has meant congestion but that's now coming to an end and from next Sunday we'll see phases of all the different roads affected by this opening up and improving the road experience for people right across Scotland."

Transport Scotland project manager Graeme Reid said the full benefits will be realised when all junctions and project roads open.

"Commuters between Edinburgh and Glasgow should experience a vast improvement to their journeys between Newhouse and Ballieston Interchange," he said.

"When the M8 opens, pressure on the A8 will ease, allowing the contractor to focus on completing the upgrade of the existing A8 and linking it to the new all-purpose road."

