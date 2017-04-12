Strikes at Clyde naval bases called off as deal reached

Hundreds of civilian workers at Faslane and Coulport staged a series of walkouts.

Clyde: Staggered strikes began on March 24. © Crown copyright

A series of rolling strikes at the naval bases on the Clyde have been called off after union leaders reached a deal with employers.

Hundreds of civilian workers at the the Faslane and Coulport bases began staggered strikes on Friday, March 24.

Unite had accused Babcock Marine, which provides support services to the Royal Navy, of victimising worker representatives.

The dispute also led the union to accuse the Ministry of Defence of undermining the industrial action by sending in armed forces personnel to carry out civilian roles.

The Clyde bases are home to the UK's fleet of nuclear submarines.

On Wednesday, Unite's general secretary Len McCluskey announced the strikes would be suspended.

He said: "We had constructive talks with Babcock Marine executives and are pleased that we have come to this accord.

"Without the goodwill, hard work and determination of the workers on the ground, no company can be a success.

"And the best employers are the ones who see workers and unions as partners for progress. Workers need to have a real say, and have the rights of their democratic organisations recognised and respected."

Members will vote on the proposed deal on April 18, with shop stewards backing the accord.

Unite regional officer Stephen Deans said: "Our members at Coulport and Faslane have a real commitment to their work supporting the Royal Navy.

"The suspension of their industrial action is another sign of their goodwill.

"As always, it's our members who will make the final decision on whether this accord goes far enough in meeting their concerns, but Unite believes it is a solid foundation to build a better partnership in the future."

The strikes, which were backed by 96% of union members, had been due to continue into June.

