Dog owner threw pet to its death from third floor flat

American Bulldog: Animal similar to this one that died in fall (file pic). Kroon78

A dog owner threw his pet to its death from the window of his third floor flat.

Mark Wilson was heard threatening to stab his American Bulldog, Mitsy, in North Woodside, Glasgow.

Concerned neighbours who heard the dog whimpering called police.

When officers arrived, they found Mitsy on the ground outside the flat and 38-year-old Wilson was standing with his hands in his pockets.

He pled guilty at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Wednesday to an offence contrary to the Animal Health and Welfare Act by throwing the dog over the balcony on February 2 last year at Braid Square.

Sheriff Brian Cameron handed him a two-year community payback order with the condition he has to be supervised and is disqualified from owning or keeping dogs.

The court heard it seemed as though Wilson was under the influence of something at the time of the incident.

