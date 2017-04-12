Man injured in attack at flat in south side of Glasgow

Police are investigating the assault in Torrisdale Street by Queen's Park station.

Attack: Police are investigating the incident (file pic). Google 2017

A man has been injured in an attack at a flat in the south side of Glasgow.

The victim was targeted in the property on Torrisdale Street by Queen's Park railway station on Wednesday.

Police were called to the flat after the assault at around 10.40am.

A spokeswoman confirmed the victim had been taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment.

Inquiries into the assault are ongoing, the police said.

