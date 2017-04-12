Arran ferry service to continue from Ardrossan harbour

The North Ayrshire town beat out a rival bid from nearby Troon.

The ferry service linking Arran with the mainland will continue to berth at Ardrossan Harbour, it has been announced.

It comes after a study found the North Ayrshire town remained the best option for the service.

Troon, in neighbouring South Ayrshire, had also put a bid in for the route.

Keith Brown, cabinet secretary for the economy, said: "Having considered all the evidence and representations, we have decided that retaining Ardrossan as the mainland port for the Arran ferry service is the best option.

"The study looked at the options under four broad pillars: connectivity, reliability, overall operational cost to the public purse and socio-economic considerations.

"We carried out consultation with all the key stakeholders, including groups representing the community on Arran who depend on this transport link. It plays a key role in keeping them connected to the mainland as well as supporting the tourist trade by bringing visitors to the island."

Port operators Peel and North Ayrshire Council have pledged to invest in improved facilities at Ardrossan Harbour following the decision, the minister added.

