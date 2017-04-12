Protest outside church as Sinn Fein MP visits Glasgow

Around 50 demonstrators gathered outside the Renfield St Stephen's Centre.

Church: Demonstration passed with no arrests. Google 2017

Around 50 people demonstrated outside a Glasgow church where a Sinn Fein MP was delivering a speech.

Francie Malloy was speaking on Irish unity at the Renfield St Stephen's Centre when the demonstration took place on Wednesday evening.

Around 20 police officers were in attendance outside the venue on Bath Street.

A police spokesman said the demonstration had been peaceful and there had been no arrests.

He said: "A police presence is in the area with regards to an event that took place inside a church at Bath Street, near to Pitt Street.

"There were approximately 50 people within the venue and 50 protestors outside.

"Officers were there to ensure public safety and that of the patrons and protestors.

"The protest was peaceful and there were no issues."

