Funeral of Scots car dealer Sir Arnold Clark to be held

The service for the businessman will take place at Glasgow Cathedral on Wednesday.

Sir Arnold Clark: Car dealership owner died at the age of 89. Arnold Clark

The funeral of Scottish car billionaire Sir Arnold Clark will be held in Glasgow.

Sir Arnold, who opened his first dealership in the city in 1954, passed away on Monday.

His funeral will be held at Glasgow Cathedral on Wednesday, April 19, at 11am.

Following his death at the age of 89, Sir Arnold's family described the businessman and philanthropist as a "beloved husband, father, grandfather".

The family said: "He was an inspiration and the family will continue to carry on his vision.

"He will be greatly missed. We wish to thank all those who have sent messages of condolence and appreciate your kind support.

"We ask for privacy at this difficult time to allow the family to grieve."

Sir Arnold, who was reportedly worth £1bn, got his start in business restoring and selling a Morris Ten Four he bought for £70 after leaving the RAF.

His company eventually grew to become Europe's largest privately owned car dealership and in 2004 he was awarded a knighthood for services to the motor industry.

