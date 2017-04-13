  • STV
  • MySTV

Man wins appeal after posting explicit image online

Neil Pooran Neil Pooran

Adam Sutherland argued there was no significant sexual element to the offence.

Court: Appeal judges heard the case (file pic).
Court: Appeal judges heard the case (file pic). Deadline

A man who posted an explicit picture of a woman he had been "sexting" on his Facebook page has successfully appealed the sexual element of his sentence.

Appeal judges at the High Court noted that sharing intimate images was "relatively common feature of relationships between young people".

They said while this behaviour might not be "wise," those who engaged in it should not be subject to the "grave stigma"of sexual offences.

Adam Sutherland, 23, posted a sexually explicit picture of the woman online in May 2015.

They had met each other once two months previously and had been chatting using Snapchat.

After sending a naked image of himself to the 20-year-old, he received one in return and took a screenshot.

He posted the picture on his Facebook page around two weeks later and the woman was "shocked and alarmed" when she saw it had been shared.

Sutherland said he had been drunk at the time and had no memory of posting the image.

He admitted an offence under the 2003 Communications Act at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court, for which he was given unpaid work, but the sheriff also referred him under the Sexual Offences Act.

This legislation deals with sex offenders and required Sutherland to obey strict notification requirements.

He appealed the sexual element of the sentence, with solicitor Ann Ogg arguing his case in front of appeal judges.

She said his behaviour in posting the image had been motivated by drunkenness.

Ms Ogg argued "there was no sexual component to (Sutherland's) behaviour at all."

The Crown argued the sheriff's initial decision should not be overturned.

Advocate depute Alex Prentice QC told the judges: "(Sutherland) took the trouble to tag the image so that the complainer would be aware of its presence."

Presenting the judges ruling, Lord Turnbull said: "It is our impression, whether a wise practice or not (sexting) is now a relatively common feature of relationships between young people."

He continued: "Whilst it is difficult to accept that was no sexual content at all to his behaviour, given the nature of the image concerned, we can see no basis for the view that any sexual aspect which might have been present indicated an underlying sexual disorder or deviance and we conclude that the sheriff was wrong in arriving at the view which he did."

The judge noted Sutherland had been punished for the "upset" he had caused. 

His conviction under the Communications Act was not under appeal.

Announcing their decision to quash the sheriff's ruling, Lord Turnbull said: "We are satisfied that any sexual element which there may have been cannot properly be described as 'significant'."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.