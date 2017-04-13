Teacher who falsified English exam results reprimanded

Caroline Grieve blamed her own lack of organisation for the incorrect results.

GTCS: Panel said Ms Grieve showed contrition (file pic). STV

A "disorganised" teacher who falsified exam results for 40 pupils has been handed a formal reprimand.

Caroline Grieve misrepresented the National 5 English exam results for pupils at Dumfries High School in the 2014/15 year.

The results were then sent on to the SQA.

During a hearing at the General teaching Council for Scotland (GTCS), Ms Grieve said "personal and professional stresses" had led her to entering the pupils' marks without referring to her work.

Admitting a series of charges, she blamed the new marking regime as well as her own lack of organisation.

A GTCS panel found her fitness to teach was "impaired" but noted she had addressed her shortcomings and was now an "exemplary teacher."

The issue came to light when a new head teacher arrived at the school in January 2015.

In its ruling, the panel said: "The panel considered that there was no self-serving motive.

"When she entered the data, she did so to save the pupils from the consequences of her disorganisation. But she was effectively guessing at the assessment in each case.

"When entering the data, she represented that it was accurate and trustworthy. It was not. The results were falsified, that is, misrepresented. She was dishonest."

A reprimand will be place on her record for six months.

Explaining its decision not to impose a more serious sanction, the panel continued: "The dishonesty was in the past. The mitigation was substantial.

"(Ms Grieve's) rehabilitation had been thorough. She showed insight and contrition."

