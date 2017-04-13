Heavily pregnant drug dealer begged not to be jailed

Sarah Keegan, who admitted supplying heroin, was sentenced to two years in prison.

Court: Police recovered heroin worth £65,000 (file pic).

A heavily pregnant woman begged not to be jailed because she did not want her baby born in prison.

Sarah Keegan, 32, who is due to give birth in June, admitted supplying heroin from a caravan in Dumfries and Galloway and was jailed for two years.

Her co-accused, Jason Jolley, was jailed for five years at the High Court in Glasgow on Thursday.

Ms Keegan's defence counsel Susan Duff asked for a non-custodial sentence but Judge Lord Boyd said the charge was too serious to be dealt with that manner.

On April 27 last year, police recovered heroin and cutting agents with a potential street-value of £65,000 when they raided a motor-home occupied by Keegan and Jolley, 45, at a caravan park in Beattock.

Police believed the caravan was being used as a base from which the pair, both originally from Manchester, had been organising deliveries of the drug into the nearby area.

Intelligence suggested Jolley was directly supplying the drug and had local dealers working for him.

Former addict Keegan, who is now drug-free, was also found to have a small amount of heroin in her underwear during a strip search.

Lord Boyd added: "You have yourself been an addict. You should know the misery that drugs bring to people and the communities blighted by it."

Inside the caravan police also found a set of scales along with 22 knotted bags of heroin.

Jason Jolley and Sarah Keegan's DNA and fingerprints were found on various items throughout.

Lord Boyd told Keegan: "I fully accept that Jason Jolley was the moving force behind the operation. However, your DNA was found on various items and you were clearly involved."

Sarah Keegan will now have to give birth in custody and likely miss out on the first few months of her new-born's life as she completes her sentence.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.