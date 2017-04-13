Axeman threatened to kill Scottish Power staff over bill

Russell Kyle turned up at the firm's Glasgow office with the weapon in a backpack.

Scottish Power: Customer turned up at building with axe (file pic). © STV

A disgruntled customer threatened to kill Scottish Power staff with an axe over a disputed bill.

Russell Kyle, 37, turned up at the firm's building on Spean Street in Glasgow with the weapon in a backpack.

He then tried to get by security claiming he had an appointment and shouted "I'm going to go through those glass doors and kill people".

When he was told the building was empty as it was past 7pm he threatened to return the next day to "wreak havoc".

Kyle, from Wishaw, North Lanarkshire, pled guilty at Glasgow Sheriff Court to having the axe with him at the building in the city's south side.

The court heard Kyle had been in dispute with the firm over payments he thought were incorrect.

On August 2, 2016, he told a Scottish Power telephone agent he was going to go to their office.

Kyle arrived at the locked front door of the building at 7.15pm and buzzed the intercom to speak to security staff.

He was let into the reception area and claimed he had an appointment with customer services although was told to come back because nobody was around to help.

Procurator fiscal depute Andy Lazzarin said Kyle refused to leave despite several requests and a security supervisor was contacted for help.

Kyle was told the building was empty and replied: "I will just come back tomorrow and wreak havoc".

Despite being warned police would be called if he refused to leave, Kyle refused to go and said he wanted to speak to someone about his account.

When police officers arrived Kyle told them: "If you come near me I'm taking you out."

He then kicked his rucksack towards the officers who found the axe and arrested him.

Sheriff Martin Jones QC deferred sentence until May for reports.

