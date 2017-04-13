  • STV
Teenage gang in 'shockingly violent' attack on man

Chris Foote Chris Foote

The incident happened on Paisley Road West in Glasgow at 7.15am on Wednesday.

Ibrox: Man robbed of his mobile phone in attack (file pic).
Creative Commons by G Laird

A man has been assaulted and robbed in a "shockingly violent" attack by a gang of teenagers in Glasgow.

He was surrounded by four teenagers on Paisley Road West at around 7.15am on Wednesday.

They punched and kicked him to the ground before stealing his mobile phone.

He was seriously injured and suffered wounds believed to have been inflicted by a blade.

The 28-year-old was treated at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital and later released.

Detective constable Jessica Burns, who is leading the inquiry, said: "This was a shockingly violent attack which cannot be tolerated.

"We are doing everything we can to identify the teenagers involved and to ensure they are held to account for their actions.

"Given the time of day, we know that Paisley Road West was busy. Pedestrians and passing motorists may have witnessed this disturbance or seen a group of teenagers running along Midlock Street."

He added: "We have been analysing CCTV and conducting door to door enquiries. At this time we are seeking anyone with information to come forward and speak to police if they witnessed anything which could help our ongoing investigation."

The teenagers, who reportedly fled in the direction of Midlock Street, are believed to be aged between 15 and 19 and 5ft 3in to 5ft 10in.

At least one of the teenagers, who may have been younger than the others, coverage his face with a red scarf.

