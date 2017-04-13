Man injured in Glasgow city centre 'weapon' incident

Witnesses reported seeing pools of blood on West Nile Street on Thursday afternoon.

Lockdown: Street was cordoned off. StewartML/Alisdair Woodburn

A street in Glasgow city centre was placed on lockdown after a man was seriously injured.

West Nile Street was cordoned off between West George Street and St Vincent Street as police descended on the scene around 4pm on Thursday.

It is understood the man was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing a man with a weapon, believed to be a knife, on the street at the time.

Others say they saw pools of blood on the road.

A police spokeswoman said more details would be made available in due course.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.