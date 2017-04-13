Motorcyclist who died after collision with bus named
Ewan Smith, from Renfrew, died following the crash on the A82 in the Highlands.
A motorcyclist who died following a crash with a bus on the A82 in the Highlands has been named.
Ewan Smith, from Renfrew, died shortly after the collision, which happened at Laggan Lochs near Invergarry at around 1pm on Wednesday.
The family of 48-year-old Mr Smith have been informed.
Emergency services closed the road in both directions between Spean Bridge and Invergarry following the incident.
Neither the bus driver nor bus passengers suffered any significant injuries.
A spokesperson for the force said: "Police Scotland can confirm that the motorcyclist who sadly died following the collision involving the bus on the A82 at Laggan Locks near Invergarry on Wednesday was Ewan Smith, 48, of Renfrew."
