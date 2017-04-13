Former Celtic Boys Club chairman charged with sex abuse

Gerry King has been suspended from his job at a Glasgow school after his arrest.

Court: King is on the club's executive committee (file pic). © STV

A former chairman of Celtic Boys Club has been charged with historical sex abuse offences.

Gerry King, who is currently on the club's executive committee, was charged with a number of offences in February.

The 65-year-old has also been suspended from his job teaching at St Martha's Primary School in Glasgow.

A police spokesman said: "We can confirm that on February 15, 2017, a 65-year-old man was charged in connection with non-recent sexual offences. A report has been sent to the procurator fiscal."

In a statement, Glasgow City Council said: "A member of staff was placed on precautionary suspension in February 2017, pending a police investigation."

King is expected to appear in court at a future date.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.