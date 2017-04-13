Man dies after injuring himself in Glasgow city centre

He attacked another man before injuring himself in St Vincent Street.

Incident: Suspect attacked another man before he died. StewartML/Alisdair Woodburn

A man has died after attacking another man and then inflicting serious injuries on himself in Glasgow city centre.

Police were called to St Vincent Street around 4pm after reports of a disturbance.

Officers established the suspect had attacked another man and then injured himself as he walked towards West Nile Street.

A cordon was put in place around the scene and traffic was diverted while the incident was being investigated.

The man was taken by ambulance to Glasgow Royal Infirmary where he died a short time later. He is understood to be in his 40s.

A police spokeswoman said: "This was a contained and isolated incident.

"Enquiries continue, however there are no other persons sought in relation to the incident."

Witnesses reported seeing a man with an axe and two knives at the scene and pools of blood on the surface of the road.

