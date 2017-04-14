Inerpol hunt for Scottish teacher over Myanmar murder

Harris Binotti is thought to be from Dumfries but has connections to Aberdeen.

Interpol have joined the search for Harris Binotti

Interpol has joined the search for a British teacher wanted in connection with the death of a colleague in Burma.

Burmese police are searching for Harris Binotti, believed to be from Dumfries but has also lived in Aberdeen, in connection for the murder of Gary Ferguson.

Mr Ferguson, 47, who is also from the UK, was found dead with head and chest wounds in Rangoon, in November last year.

Binotti, 26, has not been seen since November last year when he and Mr Ferguson had been drinking together in the commercial capital of the country.

Binotti is wanted on suspicion of carrying out the attack, but is understood to have left the country, also known as Myanmar, shortly after the death.

Interpol has now issued an international 'red notice' alerting police forces around the world that Mr Binotti is wanted for extradition. The notice states that he faces a charge of murder and describes him as 5ft 5in with brown hair and blue eyes.

Both men taught English at the Horizon International School in the city, which is also known as Yangon. Mr Ferguson had worked there for a year while Mr Binotti had been there for around three months.

