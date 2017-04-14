Police say no offence took place in male sexual assault

The man alleged he was assaulted in Dumfries on Sunday morning.

Police investigating a report that a man was raped in Dumfries have now said no offence took place.

Officers had appealed for information after it was alleged that a 25-year-old was threatened with a weapon and sexually assaulted by another man as he walked on Brooms Road near Millburn Avenue in the early hours of Sunday.

After checking through CCTV and taking statements from witnesses, officers are now "satisfied no criminality has taken place" and are no longer looking for the suspect.

Detective Inspector Bryan Lee said: "I would like to thank the public for their excellent response to our appeals for information and reassure them they can go about their normal routine.

"Our additional patrols in the area will now also return to normal levels."

