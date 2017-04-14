Man, 36, arrested in Glasgow over firearms offences

Police confirmed the man was arrested after a search of a house in Dennistoun.

Arrested: The man was detained as part of a planned search Google 2017

A man has been arrested in Glasgow over firearms offences.

The 36-year-old was detained by officers as part of a search of a property in Whitehill Court, Dennistoun, at approximately 7.20pm on Thursday.

He is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Saturday.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "About 7.20 last night officers searched a house in Whitehill Court, Dennistoun, as part of a pre-planned operation.

"A 36-year-old man has been arrested and detained in police custody with alleged firearms offences. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."

