Lorry crash on A82 causing long delays at Loch Lomond

Temporary traffic lights have been set up to allow the road to remain open.

Crash: The HGV is stuck in a verge at Loch Lomond David Stone

Drivers can expect long delays northbound on the A82 after a lorry overturned just south of Tarbet.

Temporary traffic lights have been set up until the HGV can be recovered, which iw not expected until Saturday.

The vehicle careered into a verge at Stuckgowan at 6am on Friday.

But Traffic Scotland say both lanes of the road will have to be closed in order to pull the HGV out of the embankment.

Police Scotland have requested temporary traffic lights to allow the road to remain open during the Easter bank holiday.

Police Scotland say they will close the road in the early hours of Saturday to recover the vehicle.

CalMac Ferry are advising passengers to allow extra time to travel.

Eddie Ross, BEAR Scotland's, said: "Trunk road safety is our top priority, so we've made the area around the HGV safe for road users to get past until full recovery can be arranged.

"We also understand that roads are busier due to the bank holiday weekend, so rather than close the road to recover the vehicle which will have a large impact to motorists, Police Scotland have arranged for temporary traffic lights to remain in place instead.

"We thank motorists for their patience in advance, and encourage them to plan their journey in advance by checking Traffic Scotland for updates."

