Man dies after attacking two people on Glasgow street

Police said the attack was a targeted incident and not terror-related.

Attack: The man attacked two people before injuring himself
Attack: The man attacked two people before injuring himself

A man who died after inflicting serious injuries on himself in Glasgow city centre had earlier attacked two people, it has emerged.

The 33-year-old man, who has not been named, died in hospital shortly after the incident in West Nile Street at around 4pm on Thursday.

Shortly before, he had attacked a man near Drury Street and assaulted a council community warden who tried to intervene.

Witnesses said they saw a man with two knives at the scene.

Police Scotland said the 33-year-old started to injure himself when officers arrived and that they used Pava spray to disarm him. He was rushed to Glasgow Royal Infirmary but died soon after.

The two victims were also taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary where the subject of the initial attack is said to be in a stable condition with arm and shoulder injuries.

The warden was treated for an arm injury and later discharged.

The incident was not terror-related but police said the initial attack was targeted and they are appealing for witnesses to contact them.

Detective Superintendent Laura Thomson said: "From our inquiries so far, we know that the initial attack was targeted - it was not random; it was planned and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with it.

"However, although we have had a great response from members of the public who were there at the time, we need people to come forward with any information that may assist the investigation.

"Officers, including specialist forensic teams, are still at the scene carrying out inquiries and checking CCTV. Additional officers are in the city centre to provide public reassurance.

"If you have any information that will assist officers with their inquiries, then please contact the CID at Stewart Street Police Station via 101."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.