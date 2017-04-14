Absconded Dundee prisoner thought to be in Glasgow

Frederick Boyd failed to return to Castle Huntly on Tuesday evening.

Police are hunting a man who absconded from prison in Dundee.

Frederick Boyd was on leave from HMP Castle Huntly, Dundee at an address in Glasgow.

Boyd failed to return to the prison after his leave was up.

It is believed he has connections in Clydebank, Knightswood and Drumchapel.

He was reported missing at 11.15pm on Tuesday and is described as 5ft 11in, medium build with brown hair.

If seen, police ask that members of the public do not approach him.

Any information can be reported to Police Scotland on 101.

