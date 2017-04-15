Jackknifed lorry recovered after crashing off A82

The HGV crashed into a verge at Stuckgowan, near Tarbet, at 6am on Friday.

Crash: Lorry jackknifed off road. David Stone

A lorry which jackknifed off the A82 and caused long delays for drivers has been recovered.

The HGV crashed into a verge at Stuckgowan, near Tarbet, at around 6am on Friday, blocking the road.

The route was shut while it was recovered overnight and one lane remains closed while repairs are made to the road.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "The lorry was recovered overnight but there has been damage to the road surface.

"One of the lanes is closed while they make repairs."

Nobody is believed to have been injured in the crash.

Bear Scotland spokesman Eddie Ross added: "We thank motorists for their patience."

