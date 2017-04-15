Children's hospital ward shut by rotavirus bug outbreak

Four patients have tested positive for the virus at the Royal Hospital for Children.

Outbreak: Children's ward shut by bug (file pic). Peter Byrne / PA Archive/PA Images

A ward at a children's hospital has been shut following the outbreak of a highly contagious bug.

Doctors at the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow made the decision after four patients tested positive for rotavirus.

Another three patients are showing symptoms of the disease, which is common among young children and causes diarrhoea and vomiting.

Symptoms can last for up to eight days and the ward will remain closed to new admissions in the meantime.

An NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde spokeswoman said: "A ward at the Royal Hospital for Children is closed to new admissions after four patients tested positive for rotavirus and a further three patients are symptomatic.

Rotavirus is the most common cause of diarrhoeal disease among infants and young children. However, older children and adults also can get sick from rotavirus.

"Once a person has been exposed to rotavirus, it can take up to two days for the symptoms to appear."

