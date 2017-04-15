  • STV
Watchdog probes Glasgow axe attacker's death in custody

Chris Foote Chris Foote

He attacked a man with an axe before taking his own life on West Nile Street.

West Nile Street: Man died after attack. StewartML/Alisdair Woodburn

The death of a man who committed an attack with an axe before taking his own life on a Glasgow street is being investigated by a police watchdog.

The 33-year-old died in custody at the city's Royal Infirmary after the incident on West Nile Street on Thursday.

Shortly earlier he had assaulted a man near Drury Street in what police described as a "targeted attack" and injured a community warden who tried to intervene.

The man, who was also carrying a knife, was disarmed by officers using pepper spray after inflicting fatal wounds on himself.

The Crown has ordered the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner to review the incident.

Meanwhile, the Scottish Police Federation (SPF) has urged Police Scotland to reconsider the routine arming of officers.

SPF chairwoman Andrew MacDonald said: "Whilst not detracting in any way from the courage of the police officers who attended, the fact no armed officers were dispatched to a man attacking others should be deeply worrying.

"Glasgow is a city with an almost permanent armed police presence but they were not dispatched and they did not attend."

Assistant chief constable Wayne Mawson said the force "prides itself in being an unarmed service".

"Thursday's incident in Glasgow city centre was a dynamic and fast-moving incident," he said.

"Local officers responded rapidly and contained and dealt with it quickly.

"This was not a random attack. It was planned and targeted, and armed officers were not required to attend on this occasion."

