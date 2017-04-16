Dolphin badly injured by boat's propeller 'healed'

A group spotted the bottlenose during a trip between Oban and Jura this week.

Healed: Dolphin was struck by propeller. Basking Shark Scotland

A dolphin which was seriously injured when it was hit by a boat's propeller has recovered.

The bottlenose was spotted during a trip between Oban and Jura this week, almost a year since the first sighting.

The tail wound appeared to be fresh when the dolphin was seen off Mull in May 2016 and it was spotted in the area a number of times over the summer.

The injury does not seem to have caused any permanent harm, according to Basking Shark Scotland.

Founder Shane Wasik said: "It was great to see the dolphin in relatively good health for such a large damaged area.

"Given the obvious marking, it made for an interesting exercise to see if we could track it's previous movements.

"However as the injury is likely to be from a boat strike it is also a good reminder for all recreational and professional boaties to act responsibly around marine mammals."

