Fire crews continue to tackle pub blaze in Springburn

Fire: Six crews tackled the blaze on Sunday evening STV

Fire crews were called to an abandoned pub on Sunday night after a blaze broke out.

Scottish fire and Rescue service were alerted to the incident at 7.38pm.

Six appliances, including one high reach engine, rushed to the Broomfield Tavern in Barmulloch as flames tore through the derelict building.

There have been no reported casualties.

The fire is currently ongoing, although has been scaled back with just one appliance left at the scene.

This has been the second time in a year the Broomfield Road premises has been set alight, after there was a large fire in the building last year.

