Detectives return to scene of armed robbery one week on

Bilquis Choudry, 69, had £4,500 stolen when four men robbed her home.

Police investigating the armed robbery of an elderly woman in her own home have stopped passers-by one week on in the hope of finding new clues.

Bilquis Choudry, 69, suffered a "horrific ordeal" when three masked men burst into her suburban house while she was alone on April 10 and demanded gold and cash.

The three men, one of whom was armed with what looked like a screwdriver, only left when she told them her son was coming, and they escaped with £4,500 in cash.

They were chased by family members and two of the suspects were photographed fleeing in a dark grey Volvo driven by a fourth man, while the remaining suspect escaped on foot.

The robbery happened in Rouken Glen Road, Giffnock, East Renfrewshire, at around 5.30pm last Monday.

One week later, police stopped and questioned motorists and passers-by on the road between 4.30pm and 6pm in the hope of jogging people's memories.

Detective Inspector Ian Hylands said: "Since the incident last week we've carried out a significant amount of inquiry including collecting CCTV and numerous witness statements, but we would still like to speak to anyone who has any information relating to this incident, indeed anyone who may know the identity of the people responsible for this.

"The reason for this exercise is to speak to anyone who may have been driving along Rouken Glen Road last week at this time who may have any information that will assist in catching those responsible.

"This was a horrific ordeal for the victims of this crime which happened in their own home, and the family are finding it difficult to come to terms with what they have been through.

"I would appeal for anyone who may know those responsible for this cowardly act to contact the police."

Police believe the robbery was an isolated incident but said it is not known whether it was a targeted attack.

Describing the incident last week, Mrs Choudry said: "I was talking on the phone to my friend and suddenly the line went dead. They had cut the phone line. I went to the other room and three men burst in.

"They told me to sit down and were asking, 'Where's your gold? Where's your passwords? Where's your money?"

The mother-of-three added: "I just prayed to God and hoped everything would be okay."

No-one was injured in the incident. The four suspects were all wearing dark clothing with masks over their faces.

